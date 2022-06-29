Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,926,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

UNP stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

