Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,875 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.26. 71,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

