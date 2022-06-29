Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 83,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,205,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $1,419,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 126,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

