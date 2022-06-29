easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 710 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 710 ($8.71) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.99) to GBX 490 ($6.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($6.01) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.67) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 682.27 ($8.37).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 411.70 ($5.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 549.68. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 382.90 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 974.80 ($11.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.84.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

