Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.36% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,717,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 198,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000.

Shares of WOOD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.09. 52,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.542 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

