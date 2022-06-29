Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 2,875 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,029. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

