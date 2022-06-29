Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,789,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.