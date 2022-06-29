Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 135,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,373,635 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.48.

EC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 102,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 467,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

