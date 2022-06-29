Elamachain (ELAMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,309.00

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $286,135.50 and approximately $2,309.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,109.88 or 1.00005895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

