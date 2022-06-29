Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.16. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,438 shares of company stock worth $5,682,272 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

