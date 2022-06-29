Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of EFN traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,599. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.12.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0667403 earnings per share for the current year.

EFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.15.

About Element Fleet Management (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.