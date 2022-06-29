Elementeum (ELET) Price Hits $0.0020

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Elementeum has a market cap of $10,238.27 and approximately $257.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elementeum has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elementeum alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.16 or 0.24819018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00185682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078252 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elementeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.