Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

