Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 487.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 90,923 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

