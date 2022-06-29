Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $77,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

