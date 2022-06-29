Ellevest Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sanofi by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($125.53) to €119.00 ($126.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

