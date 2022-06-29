Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.