Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,352 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 122,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.83.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

