Ellevest Inc. Purchases 3,256 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

NYSE:PRU opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

