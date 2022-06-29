Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 729,000 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

TTD opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.24, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

