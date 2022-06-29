Ellevest Inc. Sells 156 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $307.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.73 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.49 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.40.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,182. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

