Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

EMR stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 929,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

