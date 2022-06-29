Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33 billion-$5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.56.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 638,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,410,000 after buying an additional 116,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Encompass Health by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

