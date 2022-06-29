Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $13.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

Shares of WIRE opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

