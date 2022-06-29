Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $147.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 92.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. Endava has a twelve month low of $82.73 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.32.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

