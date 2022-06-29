Energi Market Capitalization Tops $29.17 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $29.17 million and $186,240.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00087560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00251355 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 148% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,782,199 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.