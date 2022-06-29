Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.57 on Friday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

