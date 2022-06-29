EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.26

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 4136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after buying an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,684,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after buying an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after purchasing an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.