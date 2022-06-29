Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$3.52. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 369,491 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.48.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$332.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.