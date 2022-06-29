Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lowered by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 2.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $35,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after purchasing an additional 245,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 82,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.