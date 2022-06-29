Eoin Tonge Sells 256,760 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($431,555.88).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 144.45 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.30. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204 ($2.50).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

