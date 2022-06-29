Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $79.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

