Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $5.25 million and $233,741.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

