Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. 2,674,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,297. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.35.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,294 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

