European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.20

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EAT opened at GBX 95.03 ($1.17) on Wednesday. European Assets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 152 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £342.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Julia Bond acquired 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £6,029.10 ($7,396.76).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

