EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.49

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 43061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

