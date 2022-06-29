EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.49

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 43061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.
EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
