Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.25

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 20.25 and last traded at 20.39, with a volume of 18801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 22.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 32.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.