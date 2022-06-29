Exeedme (XED) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $164,885.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,550.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.25 or 0.19933522 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00181216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00075970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015523 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

