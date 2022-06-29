Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

EXPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. 983,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.