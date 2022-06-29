Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,196.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,146 ($38.60) to GBX 2,665 ($32.70) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.01) to GBX 3,300 ($40.49) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.68) to GBX 3,300 ($40.49) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 2,918 ($35.80) in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

