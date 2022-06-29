Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$275.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.47 million.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at $913,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $328,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.