Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 267007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.18 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04.
About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)
