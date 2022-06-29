FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FalconStor Software stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.23. FalconStor Software has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.
FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.
FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.
