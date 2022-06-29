FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Shares Down 2%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.45. 51,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 785,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGI)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.