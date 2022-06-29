FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Shares Down 2%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.45. 51,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 785,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FGI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGI)
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
