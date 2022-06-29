Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of FQAL opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

