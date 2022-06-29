First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,565,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,795 shares during the period. First Hawaiian accounts for 4.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $71,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

