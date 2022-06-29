First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,803 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. 17,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

