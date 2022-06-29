First South Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FSBS) Trading 0.9% Higher

First South Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FSBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 40,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.
First South Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSBS)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First South Bancorp (FSBS)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for First South Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First South Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.