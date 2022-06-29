First South Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FSBS) Trading 0.9% Higher

First South Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FSBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 40,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

First South Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSBS)

First South Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First South Bank that provides banking products and services in South Carolina. It offers demand, savings, time, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including residential construction and development loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate loans; and consumer loans.

