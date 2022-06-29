First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

FPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,894. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

