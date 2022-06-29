First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 320.8% in June

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%.

